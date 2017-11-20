Toddler escapes with 'bump to her head' after pushchair hit by lorry in Dudley

The crash took place on A461 Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley, near the Cousins furniture store, shortly after 2.30pm today.

The girl's mother told paramedics she had initially been unresponsive but was alert by the time they arrived. She was taken to hospital for further checks.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "When call assessors in our control room received 999 calls reporting a collision between a lorry and a pushchair, they feared the worst.

“The woman told crews that her daughter, who was strapped into a pushchair at the time, had initially been unresponsive but was alert and understandably distressed when ambulance staff arrived.

"They assessed the girl in the back of the ambulance and found she had sustained a bump to her head.

"Whilst ambulance staff found no other apparent injuries, they took the decision to convey the girl to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with her mum for further checks due to the nature of the collision.”