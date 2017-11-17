'It would be an accident waiting to happen': Fury as crossing patrols could be ditched in Dudley - with VIDEO

Those are the words of one concerned parent over fears lollipop patrols could be axed in a borough.

Parents have voiced their fears at the possibility Dudley’s crossing wardens may be sacked. A safety review has found 70 per cent of the patrol sites in the Dudley borough do not meet national guidelines.

And council bosses have been urged to think about the consequences, as they were meeting last night to discuss their future.

Helen Powell, a mother-of-one from Stourbridge, has voiced her concern that crossing wardens could disappear form outside her child’s school at Pedmore Church of England Primary School in Stourbridge.

Lollipop patrols have also raised concerns that the road outside the school, Hagley Road, has a problem with speeding motorists and believes the speed limit should be lowered from 40mph.

Ms Powell described it as a feeder road for the M5.

She said: “If they get rid of crossing patrols, it would be an accident waiting to happen. My message to councillors is they would be putting the lives of children at risk, without a doubt.

“We need a crossing patrol outside the school. It is not an understatement to say there is a fatality waiting to happen if we have got no crossing guard.”

Lollipop lady Sharon Smith, who patrols outside the Stourbridge school, added: “I saw a bad accident here last year involving a motorbike.

“It could have been a child. I have had to stick my lollipop out - people have been on their phone, shaving and eating toast.

“Some kids could run out in the road. Safety first over money – I know what comes first.”