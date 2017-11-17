Cannabis found during illegal tobacco crackdown

A haul of more than 50,000 illegal or counterfeit cigarettes, as well as the surprise find of around 1,000 cannabis plants, were seized during raids by Dudley Council’s trading standards team and West Midlands Police using trained tobacco detection dogs.

In the joint operation, the raids were carried out at properties in Dudley, Brierley Hill and Halesowen, along with a routine inspection in Stourbridge.

At three of the properties they discovered the tobacco, while at the Dudley premises three floors of cannabis plants were found.

Councillor Peter Miller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "Through joint operations with partners and our own investigations we are working hard to stop the sale of illegal cigarettes across our borough.

"While our day of action was targeted at finding illegal tobacco, at one of the properties a large number of cannabis plants were found, which the police are investigating.

"Selling illegal tobacco is a crime and offenders need to know that they will face consequences if they choose to deal in illegal products.

"While all smoking is harmful, illegal tobacco is sold at low prices and without the necessary health warnings which makes it easier for children and young smokers to get hooked on smoking.

"Following the raids, the council intends to prosecute those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal tobacco."

Dudley neighbourhood police sergeant Adam Revell added: "Working in partnership with trading standards we want to crackdown on the sale of illegal or counterfeit tobacco.

“Our successful action not only took more than 50,000 out of circulation, but led to the discovery of more than 1,000 cannabis plants, which we are currently investigating.”