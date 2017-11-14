Dudley art treasure sells for more than £56k

A collection of Chinese and Japanese pieces, bought by the Trust of the late Dudley MP Brooke Robinson, went under the hammer at Fieldings Auctioneers on Saturday.

It is hoped the money raised can now go towards buying more relevant pieces to represent Brooke’s background with the town.

The statement piece of the collection, a Chinese Qing Dynasty Qianlong Buddhist Emblem Altar Vessel, sold for more than £56,000. It had originally been earmarked for sale at around £20,000.

Will Farmer, director at Fieldings Auctioneers, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic auction.

“We had a lot of interest from people around the world. We even had a few people from China fly in to buy some of the artefacts. The statement piece in question - a Chinese Qing Dynasty Qianlong Buddhist Emblem Altar Vessel - completely exceeded our expectations and was sold to a private collector to take back to China.

“The trustees of the Brooke Robinson Trust came to see the auction too and were so pleased with everything.

“It is lovely for them to be able to use the money to buy something better suited for the collection.” Brooke Robinson was Conservative MP for Dudley from 1886 to 1906 and also served as coroner.

Brooke Robinson

He was an art collector and benefactor whose legacy included the town hall and museum.

The trust said there was not enough room for all the collection at the Dudley Archives site in Tipton Road and it hoped the sale would mean the remaining artefacts could now be better organised.