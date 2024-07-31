Fundraiser for 'one in a million' father killed on pavement raises nearly £8,000 in 48 hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aiden Perris died when a car left the road and hit him in Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield, on Thursday night, July 25. Another man was injured and a 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released under investigation.

Shocked friends and family deluged social media with tributes to the married father of two boys who launched a transport service for elderly and vulnerable people in Great Barr, North Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield called Driving Miss Daisy with his wife two years ago.

Aiden's brother Darrin posted the fundraiser on Facebook: "A car mounted the pavement where he was sitting having a drink. He sadly died at the scene. A huge loss to his young boys 11 and 15. This fundraiser is to help his wife and boys. Thank you."

The GoFundMe page called Aiden Perris - One in a Million was created on Monday, by Clare Austin, who said: "On Thursday, July 25, Aiden was tragically taken from us far to soon on what should have been a normal night out. This tragic accident has left a massive void for all that know and love Aiden but especially his beloved Vicki, Liam and George.

"The tributes and love shown in these last days has been a comfort to the family and testament to how highly thought-of Aiden was. Many have asked if they can send a donation to support Aiden’s beautiful family as they navigate this tragedy, so this page was set up to enable this and capture your messages for Vicki and the boys.

"Aiden will be forever in our hearts and memories, leaving a lasting legacy. ”Slán go fóill“ ( Good bye for now)."

Nearly 200 people have donated to the page raising £7,890, Vicki Lewis commented: "Just absolutely devastating. You are all in our thoughts Vic. All our love.

Roxana Hergenhahn added: "You are all in our thoughts. Words can’t express how sorry we are . RIP Aiden . Gone too soon."

Mr Perris death was one of several on Birmingham's roads in the last three weeks with people dying in Handsworth and Edgbaston which has led to a campaign calling West Midlands Police to focus more on road safety.