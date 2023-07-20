Sutton Coldfield Fire Station set for open day event

Sutton Coldfield Fire Station is hosting a community day on Saturday.

Sutton Coldfield Fire Station's last open day
The event runs from 10am-4pm and will give the community the opportunity to meet firefighters, see demonstrations and receive safety information.

There will also be face painting, funfair rides, bouncy castle, food and more.

Visitors on the day will also be able to be part of a Community Risk Management Programme (CRMP) consultation which enables West Midlands Fire Service to set their priorities and plan to make communities safer, stronger and healthier.

Free parking is available at Sutton College.

