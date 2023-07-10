New bar launches weekly auction for bargain hunters during cost of living crisis

Owner of Lock Stock and Barrel Thomas O'Rourke

Bargain hunters and people hoping to raise some cash by selling unwanted belongings and heirlooms are invited to Lock Stock and Barrel, Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday evening.

The Birmingham Road bar, which opened last month, even has a Trotters Independent Traders yellow three wheel van outside which has proved popular with punters wanting a selfie.

Lock Stock and Barrel owner Tom O'Rourke says he is reacting to demand for people looking for bargains or to raise cash to cope with rocketing bills as inflation rises.

He said: "We have been open for a month and are reacting to our customers want. We have got live comedy nights organised but hearing people chat in the bar it was clear people love a bargain.

"And that people in Sutton Coldfield have a lot of stuff to sell but they cannot be bothered to do it on Ebay or online which can take weeks, they want cold hard cash."

He added: "So after looking at our Robin Reliant I remembered how Delboy did in fact become a millionaire, it was at an auction!

"People have loved the idea but we have had to put the processes and logistics so what is being auctioned is not off a back of a lorry or something like Delboy would sell down the Nag's Head."

He added: "But the success of the People's Auction on Channel 4 shows people find auctions and the psychodrama played out in public incredibly entertaining.

"So with that in mind we have looked far and wide to find an auctioneer who is local, funny and knows a bargain when he sees one. Hopefully, everyone will be a winner on Wednesday, buyers, sellers and people having a pint who will have a good laugh.