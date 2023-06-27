Sutton Park blaze engulfs heathland and sparks summer fire warning

The fire in Sutton Park (Pic: WMFS)

West Midlands Fire Service began receiving reports of the fire near Longmoor Pool at around 9.30pm on Monday.

Fire crews from Erdington and Perry Barr attended the scene, with 12 firefighters tackling the blaze.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Shortly after 9.30pm on Monday 26 June, we were called to Sutton Park, close to Longmoor Pool, having received several 999 calls reporting a fire.

"Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended the incident, crewed by 12 firefighters from Erdington and Perry Barr fire stations.

"The fire involved approximately 500 square metres of heathland, grass and bushes that had caught fire. Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which started accidentally.

"We left the incident at 11.05pm."

The accidental fire led the fire service to warn people about the dangers of summer fires in parks and outdoor spaces.

The spokesman added: "Read our tips on reducing fire risk in outdoor spaces on our parks and woodlands safety page."