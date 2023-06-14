Two men taken to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crash

Two men were taken to hospital after being involved in a collision between a car and a motorcycle

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Whitehouse Common Road in Sutton Coldfield at 11.19am on Wednesday and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

They treated two men from the motorbike for injuries, with one man suffering serious injury and, after advanced trauma care, he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

The second man also suffered serious injuries and received treatment from the paramedics before being taken to Heartlands Hospital.

