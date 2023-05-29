Batman heads to Sutton Coldfield to thrill fans

Batman and the Batmobile will be visiting Sutton Coldfield Town Centre on Sunday, June 11, from 11am – 3pm.

Batman will be travelling from Gotham City to arrive in Sutton Coldfield on Sunday June 11, giving batfans the chance to meet him and have their picture taken next to a real-life Batmobile.

The Dark Knight’s appearance has been arranged by Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District, as part of its vibrant Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield brand, which aims to make the town centre a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

On the day there will also be an amazing ‘bubble-ologist’ and balloon artist, as well as a free children’s craft workshop – where youngsters will be making superhero masks.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said: “We’re very excited about having Batman visit Sutton Coldfield town centre, because he’s one of those superheroes who has fans of all ages. He’ll be bringing the Batmobile too, which is incredible to see up close.

“We have been arranging lots of character visits like this as part of our programme of town centre events, and they have been very popular, with everyone from Bluey to the Transformers bringing thousands of extra visitors into the town centre.

“We think Batman will be one of those that really captures people’s imagination. He’s coming a week before Father’s Day too, so it’s chance for some big kids to come down and meet a real-life superhero!”