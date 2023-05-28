Firefighters tackling blaze inside Sutton Park

Sutton Park, near Banners Gate

Fire crews from four stations raced to the Banners Gate entrance of the park, and West Midlands Fire Service have warned people to avoid the area.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted at 3.14pm: "Fire Fighters from Perry Barr, Sutton Coldfield, Erdington and Aston Fire Stations are currently in attendance at a fire within Sutton park.

"Please avoid the area where possible."