Firefighters tackling blaze inside Sutton Park

By Adam Smith Published:

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze inside Sutton Park this afternoon.

Sutton Park, near Banners Gate
Fire crews from four stations raced to the Banners Gate entrance of the park, and West Midlands Fire Service have warned people to avoid the area.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted at 3.14pm: "Fire Fighters from Perry Barr, Sutton Coldfield, Erdington and Aston Fire Stations are currently in attendance at a fire within Sutton park.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

The fire is believed to be on scrubland near the Banners Gate entrance and firefighters are dousing the area hoping to put out the fire and stop it spreading further into the park.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

