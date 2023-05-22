Batmobile and Lightning McQueen to head car parade in Sutton Coldfield

The Batmobile

The Kids Carfest, on August 6, will see six mega movie cars motor into the Royal Town, to park along the Parade.

Fans of Pixar’s animation classic Cars will be able to take a selfie with the one-and-only Lighting McQueen, and his pick-up truck sidekick Tow Mater.

The Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 will be keeping the town centre safe from spooks, while the hilarious fur-covered Mutts Cutts van – made famous in comedy Dumb and Dumber – will be ready to roll.

And from TV you’ll be able to get up close to the General Lee, from the Dukes of Hazard, and the original superhero supercar in the shape of the 1966 Batmobile.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to all the famous characters we’ve welcomed to Sutton recently, from Bluey to the Transformers – but we’ve never had four-wheeled superstars roll into town!

“The Kids Carfest is a brilliant opportunity to hit the road, head down to the town centre on a summer day, and meet some of your favourite star cars and vehicles, get a few selfies and soak up the atmosphere.

“Where else are you going to find the Ghostbusters and Lightning McQueen parked up next to each other?”