Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fun entertainment planned as farmers market returns to Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

There will be dancing in the streets of Sutton Coldfield town centre this weekend when an unusual act gets into the groove at a newly-extended Farmers’ Market.

The Dancing Grannies will be getting their groove on at Sutton Coldfield’s Farmers’ Market this Sunday.
The Dancing Grannies will be getting their groove on at Sutton Coldfield’s Farmers’ Market this Sunday.

Organisers of the popular monthly market have booked a hilarious trio of ‘dancing grannies’, who mingle with shoppers before breaking into impromptu dancing amid the stalls.

The groovy grannies will be appearing this Sunday when more than 30 traders fill the Parade, from 10am-3pm.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said “Our Farmers’ Market is proving to be really popular, and we have had so much positive feedback from residents who are happy to see the town centre come alive with new events.

“We have extended the hours of the market for an hour until 3pm, and we have also added a fruit and veg stall due to public demand.

“And, of course, we try to organise a little entertainment to bring the market alive and the Dancing Grannies have to be seen to be believed. They are hilarious, and I’d recommend anyone come down on Sunday to see how grannies can get into the groove!”

The following weekend, The Royal Town’s centre is set to host a day of regal festivities from 10am-3pm on Sunday May 7, the day after His Majesty the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The day will include Royal stilt walkers, living statues, living flower men, a brass band and a steel band, free face painting, free balloon modelling and a ‘bubbleologist’. There will also be 20 food and drink traders, with picnic benches along The Parade to create a street party feel.

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News