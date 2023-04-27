Fun entertainment planned as farmers market returns to Sutton Coldfield

The Dancing Grannies will be getting their groove on at Sutton Coldfield’s Farmers’ Market this Sunday.

Organisers of the popular monthly market have booked a hilarious trio of ‘dancing grannies’, who mingle with shoppers before breaking into impromptu dancing amid the stalls.

The groovy grannies will be appearing this Sunday when more than 30 traders fill the Parade, from 10am-3pm.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said “Our Farmers’ Market is proving to be really popular, and we have had so much positive feedback from residents who are happy to see the town centre come alive with new events.

“We have extended the hours of the market for an hour until 3pm, and we have also added a fruit and veg stall due to public demand.

“And, of course, we try to organise a little entertainment to bring the market alive and the Dancing Grannies have to be seen to be believed. They are hilarious, and I’d recommend anyone come down on Sunday to see how grannies can get into the groove!”

The following weekend, The Royal Town’s centre is set to host a day of regal festivities from 10am-3pm on Sunday May 7, the day after His Majesty the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey.