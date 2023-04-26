£870,000 refurbishments to Almshouses in Sutton Coldfield completed

The Almhouses

The Almshouses are a combination of bungalows and maisonettes located at Lingard House in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield and are typically designed for individuals over 60 years old. Currently, the properties house a total of 52 residents and create a safe and welcoming environment for both single and married couples.

The project has been fully funded by the Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust and has provided the refurbishment of 46 homes in total.

During the refurbishments, residents were moved into the vacant estate properties whilst Logmoor, the contractor, undertook work on the kitchens and bathrooms.

Pam Johnston MBE JP, Almshouse Manager at Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of the second phase of the Almshouse refurbishments and for the residents to be able to settle back into their properties.