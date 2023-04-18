Sutton Coldfield set to stage a right Royal show for coronation

Royal Sutton Coldfield

Activities from music and food to giant stilt-walking palace guards and Royal-themed living statues will be a part of the event.

The Royal Town’s centre is set to host a day of regal festivities from 10am-3pm on Sunday, May 7, the day after His Majesty the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Organised by Sutton Coldfield Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), the festivities will provide an opportunity to carry on the historic celebrations, in the middle of the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend, which runs from May 6-8.

Bid Manager Michelle Baker said: “Everyone knows that Sutton Coldfield has a proud ‘Royal’ history, so we wanted the town centre to reflect that heritage with a day of celebrations that offer something for everyone.

“There will be spectacle, with giant stilt-walking palace guards parading up and down, along with some amazing regal living statues that will make a brilliant Royal selfie opportunity.

“But we’ve also got a fantastic brass band to provide music and free face painting and balloon modelling for children. We’ve even got a ‘bubbleologist’, who’ll be popping down to put on a show.

“And there will be lots of food and drink traders, and picnic benches along the Parade to create that street party vibe.”

The Coronation festivities are the latest in a string of events in the ongoing Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield programme, which aims to encourage more people to choose the town centre as a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Organisers Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) are pledging many more throughout 2023, with eye-grabbing attractions lined up to bring people together in the heart of the town.

Bid Manager Michelle Baker said: “All of these events are funded by the town’s businesses, and are part of our plans to make Sutton Coldfield town centre a big attraction all-year-round.