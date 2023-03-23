Sutton Coldfield Farmers Market returns with tree-mendous attraction

Treemendous

The monthly Farmers and Craft Market is back on Sunday after a three-month winter break, with 30 stalls set to line the Parade from 10am-2pm.

And entertainment for the market, which is organised by Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID), is branching out this time, with an appearance by stilt-walking act Treemendous, who bring to life two huge loveable, lumbering walking trees.

BID manager Michelle Baker said: “We’re so excited to have the Farmer’s Market back after the winter break, because it was so popular last year and really brought the town centre to life.

“Once again, we’ve got some brilliant traders for this weekend, with fabulous food, fresh produce and quality craft too – we really urge local residents to come down and support the town centre by supporting the market.

“Treemendous are brilliant too – it’s not every day you see two giant trees walking down the Parade. I just hope they don’t wander off and take root in Sutton Park!”

Amongst the 30 stalls at the market this weekend shoppers will be able to buy fresh meat on sale from local farms, fresh fish, cheese and eggs and bread as well as local honey, cakes, chocolate and handmade crafts.

The speciality market is just one of the BID’s ideas to raise the profile of the town ­– following the launch last year of a vibrant new ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ brand – with special events, competitions and improvements designed to make it a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Michelle added: “We are so grateful for how local residents have reacted to the events we have set up – they have shown real support for Sutton Coldfield town centre.