Everything must go in big Sutton Coldfield Indian restaurant giveaway

Mike Jordan outside the Bashundora with the picture of Gareth Southgate he found after buying the restaurant.

The Bashundora curry house closed suddenly in November last year, when its long-tern owner decided to retire.

The premises were snapped up by Mike Jordan, whose business Jordan Financial Management is situated next door.

And with the building Mike got all of the restaurant’s contents – which he is now giving away for free.

Mike said: “When the restaurant closed, we saw it as an opportunity to expand our own premises, so we bought it straight away – with everything still inside.

“There are tables, chairs, kitchen equipment, fridges – everything you need for a restaurant, really. It’s all in there and we are going to give it all away, so we can get on with reshaping the building for our needs.”

For decades, the Bashundora was one of Sutton Coldfield’s most popular curry houses and during its heyday was a favourite spot for Aston Villa stars.

After buying the premises, Mike even found a photograph of then Villa captain Gareth Southgate celebrating the club’s 1996 League Cup win at the restaurant. But since its closure the once thriving nightspot has sat like a time capsule.

This Saturday (March 11th) Mike is inviting people to come and view and collect items from the restaurant, which is at the Guildhall, 32 Lichfield Rd, Sutton Coldfield, between 2 and 4pm.

He said: “It seemed like a waste just to throw it all away and we thought there may be people out there who could use this stuff – perhaps even people who are starting a restaurant.

“Who knows, maybe there are some loyal Bashundora regulars who would like to take away a keepsake of the place too!”