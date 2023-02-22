'Be a part of history!' as Royal Sutton Fun Run celebrates milestone event

8.5 miles of smiles

The Royal Sutton Fun Run is set to take place on June 4 this year as organisers prepare for the 40th running of the event.

The popular run, a fun event for people of all ages and abilities, returned last year after a break due to the pandemic.

The Royal Sutton Fun Run

Entrants raised £90,103 with 85 charities and voluntary organisations financially benefitted from the money raised.

More than £4.9 million has been raised for charity since the event started in 1982 and up to 5500 place are available for this year's run, which will get under way at 11am on the day.

Streetly Academy is among those taking part and staff and students have already raised £1500 for the Stroke Association.

Streetly Academy's Jonny Boyes will take part in the run

Event director Tracey Spare said: "We are already beyond 200 entrants so we have had a positive start to registration.

"It's the 40th event – last year was the 40th anniversary – so it's a milestone event.

"I don't think anyone in those early years would have envisaged that we'd be here in 2023 preparing for this 40th run.

"The aim is to reach the capacity and we are urging potential runners to be a part of history.

"We want to make it a special day and a special occasion. It's a chance for people to get out and take part properly for the first time, really, since the pandemic.

"!This year, there will be no real restrictions. We just want people to gather in safety, enjoy the day and raise money for some fantastic causes."