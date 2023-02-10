CBeebies favourite Bluey set to entertain children in Sutton Coldfield

Bluey is heading to Sutton

Bluey, the energetic star of the popular pre-school CBeebies show, will be appearing in Sutton town centre on Saturday, February 25.

Bluey has become a global hit and has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since the show first launched in Australia in October 2018.

The show follows a six year-old Blue Heeler pup – Bluey – who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

Bid Manager Michelle Baker said: “We are so excited to welcome Bluey to Sutton Coldfield Town Centre this half-term. The show has really caught the imagination of children everywhere and we know they will be keen to come down and meet her in person.

“Remember to bring your camera, as there will be opportunities to have your picture taken with her too!”

Bluey will be appearing in Gracechurch Shopping Centre’s Bishop’s Court at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Bluey’s visit is the latest in a string of events in the ongoing Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield programme, which aims to encourage more people to choose the town centre as a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Organisers Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) are pledging many more throughout 2023, with eye-grabbing attractions lined up to bring people together in the heart of the town.

Michelle added: “We are so pleased with how local residents have reacted to the events we have organised – they have shown real support for their town centre.

“So many businesses tell us that they have seen significant increase in footfall when we have had attractions, whether it’s Farmer’s Markets, music or visits by popular characters.

“All of these events are paid for by the town’s businesses, and are part of our work to make Sutton Coldfield town centre a big attraction all-year-round.

“Local businesses are investing in themselves and Sutton’s future – and we’re incredibly grateful for the way that Sutton people have backed their ambition.”

The popular monthly Farmer’s Markets are due to start again in March, and more attractions are being lined up – including events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in the Royal Town.

Michelle said: “We’re looking at new events like a car show along the Parade, visits by more popular characters to delight children and an outdoor cinema too.”