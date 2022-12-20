Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Restaurant told to close by police amid concerns of large car gathering

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Police have closed a restaurant in the West Midlands ahead of what officers say is a planned car gathering due to take place this evening.

Police have temporarily forced the closure of German Donor Kebab in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Google.
Police have temporarily forced the closure of German Donor Kebab in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Google.

German Doner Kebab at The Parade, Sutton Coldfield, has been served a closure notice preventing it from opening for a period of up to 48 hours, which will expire at 10.30am on Thursday.

West Midlands Police believed the event would attract "a large number of car enthusiasts" and potentially lead to "significant anti-social behaviour" in the area.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We took action because of concerns that a large number of motorists are planning to gather there this evening, potentially leading to significant anti-social behaviour in the area.

"We are speaking to other businesses who might be impacted by the event to reassure them that we have a plan in place to firmly deal with anti-social behaviour or traffic offences on the night.

"Extra officers, including specialist traffic officers, will be in the area and will take a tough approach to dangerous or careless driving or types of offences that happen tonight.

"We'd urge anyone planning to attend to consider the impact that the event may have on Christmas shoppers and those living and working in the area."

German Doner Kebab has been approached for comment.

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News