The Grinch visited Sutton Coldfield

The Grinch entertained crowds at the market on Sunday, November 27, which was the last of three pilot events which aimed to see if local residents would back regular markets.

Now organisers Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) – who have more festive attractions planned in the coming weekends before Christmas – have confirmed that the Farmers Markets will return in 2023.

Bid manager Michelle Baker said: “The Christmas Market was absolutely fantastic, with a great turn out. Lots of families came along to see the Grinch - who behaved himself most of the time - and there was a brilliant response to the stalls that ran all the way along the parade.

“When we first started these markets in September, we wanted to see how local residents would react and we have been blown away by how many have supported them.

“They have significantly increased footfall to the town centre whenever they have been held – lots of people have said how wonderful it has been to see the Parade so busy.

“So, we can confirm that the markets will continue in January. Now we are looking forward to Christmas, and all of the brilliant entertainment we have lined up.

“Next weekend we have Santa, some roller skating Christmas presents and the animated elves, visiting - and if you missed the Grinch at the weekend, don’t worry – he’s coming back!”

The Farmers Markets and extended Christmas activities are part of the new Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield programme of year-round events which aims to encourage more people to choose the town centre as a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Christmas activities include an amazing life-size snow globe in the town centre over a three-day period, which shoppers can step inside for a free Christmas photograph.

And Christmas characters will be roaming among shoppers, including giant Christmas Penguins, life-size Gingerbread Men, Father Christmas and The Grinch.

Michelle added: “We want to make Sutton Coldfield town centre a big attraction, with regular events to bring people in.

“Residents have responded really well to the markets and the characters we have introduced, along with free music and face painting.