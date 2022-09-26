Visitors to Sutton were surprised to see a famous face among the stalls – the UK’s best Gordon Ramsay lookalike.

Residents flocked to visit 40 stalls that filled the Parade on Sunday, offering fresh produce, delicious food and quality craft items.

And, wandering among them was the UK’s top Gordon Ramsay lookalike, Martin Jordan, who spent the day posing for photographs and giving his opinion on the items on sale.

The speciality market, organised by Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID), is just one of many ideas designed to raise the profile of the town ­– following the launch of a vibrant new ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ brand.

The market is the first of three which will take place on the last Sunday of the month from 10am-2pm, with the next events planned for October 30 and November 27.

Organisers have said that if these initial markets prove popular, they will become a regular monthly event, rekindling a tradition that dates back more than 700 years in the Royal Town.

And the first event proved hugely successful, with large crowds flocking to the town centre, busy car parks and traders reporting positive sales.

Stall holders also enjoyed the event, which has already got a waiting list of traders keen to get involved. Organisers are now planning a bigger market, on a Halloween theme, at the end of October.

Councillor David Barrie, a city councillor who is part of the board of Sutton Coldfield BID, said: “We have seen a lot of changes in Sutton Town Centre and we have got through the dreadful years of the pandemic, and this market has just come at a perfect time when people are ready to come out into Sutton and see something different.

“There was a really wonderful buzz to the place, and I think it will kickstart regular Farmers Markets and bring a lot of trade into Sutton, which is what we need.

“There was a lot of Sutton people enjoying a Sutton event organised by Sutton BID and the atmosphere was fantastic.”

BID manager Michelle Baker said: “We really want to put Sutton on the map as a destination and we couldn’t have been happier with our first Farmers Market.

“We want to thanks the thousands of local residents who came along on a sunny Sunday to show their support and buy some of the brilliant products and produce on sale.

“And, of course, it was great fun to see them react to the sight of Gordon Ramsay wandering around the stalls and having his photo taken.