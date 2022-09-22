Sutton Coldfield's new Farmers' Market is big hit with traders

Liam Hall of the Military Chef, Milly Humphris of Cake-A-Daisy, Sutton Coldfield BID manager Michelle Baker and Nick Sutherton of Nick the Fish.

And now organisers of the event in Sutton Coldfield are urging residents to back it and make it a success.

Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) launches the new Farmers & Craft Market in the town centre this Sunday.

The speciality market is just one of the BID’s ideas to raise the profile of the town ­– following the launch of a vibrant new ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ brand – with special events, competitions and improvements designed to make it a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

BID manager Michelle Baker said: “In order to put Sutton Coldfield firmly on the map we need to make it a destination and by launching a monthly Farmers & Craft market we are giving you another reason to pop into Sutton Coldfield town centre.

"The three market dates are fully booked with fantastic local traders and if this three-month trial is supported by shoppers and visitors then we will continue it throughout 2023. It’s now in the hands of the local community to back their local town centre.

“We hope that the local community support this new event and shop locally."

Amongst the 40 stalls at the first market this week will be fresh meat on sale from two local farms, fresh fish, cheese and eggs and bread from local bakery On The Breadline as well as homemade wine, jam, cakes, chocolate and handmade crafts.

There will also be live music and free face painting, free caricature drawing, and lots of delicious food to try.

The country’s top Gordon Ramsay lookalike will also be running his eye over the fresh produce and posing for pictures with visitors.