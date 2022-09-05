Police looking for these two women after 'large amount of gold' stolen from Sutton Coldfield house

One of the suspects was seen with a mobile phone. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has said it wants to speak to two women seen on camera at a house on Beech Hill Road in Sutton Coldfield.

The force said that an intruder forced their way into the house and took a large amount of gold and diamond jewellery on August 10 and has provided the camera footage of the two women it wants to speak to.

#APPEAL | Do you recognise these two women? We want to speak to them over a burglary in #SuttonColdfield last month.



On 10 August, an intruder forced their way into a house in Beech Hill Road and took a large amount of gold and diamond jewellery. pic.twitter.com/jjsgrOvAoS — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) September 5, 2022

The first woman, who was wearing a grey hooded top and grey trousers, is seen ringing the bell several times, with the other woman, wearing a light blue hooded top and black leggings, is seen talking on a mobile phone.

The other woman was seen ringing the bell several times before going around the side of the house. Photo: West Midlands Police

After ringing the bell several times, the two women are seen walking to the side of the house.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise these two women?

"We want to speak to them over a burglary in Sutton Coldfield last month.

"On 10 August, an intruder forced their way into a house in Beech Hill Road and took a large amount of gold and diamond jewellery.