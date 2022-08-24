Police appeal to find missing boy, 12

#APPEAL | We're urgently trying to find Kyron.



The 12-year-old was last seen in the #Streetly area of #SuttonColdfield at 4.40pm yesterday.



Kyron’s parents are very concerned, as are we, and we really need your help to find him.



He is 5ft, with blue eyes and short sandy hair. pic.twitter.com/UnmlUw2z7S