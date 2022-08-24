Notification Settings

Police appeal to find missing boy, 12

By Ian HarveyBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Police are appealing for help to find 12-year-old boy missing from his Sutton Coldfield home.

Photos of Kyron released by police

Kyron was last seen in the Streetly area at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

He is described as 5ft tall, with blue eyes and short sandy hair. Officers have released two photographs of him.

Police tweeted: "#APPEAL | We're urgently trying to find Kyron. The 12-year-old was last seen in the #Streetly area of #SuttonColdfield at 4.40pm yesterday.

"Kyron’s parents are very concerned, as are we, and we really need your help to find him. He is 5ft, with blue eyes and short sandy hair."

Anyone with information on Kyron's whereabouts should call police on 101.

