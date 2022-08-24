Police appeal to find missing boy, 12

Kyron was last seen in the Streetly area at 4.40pm on Tuesday.
He is described as 5ft tall, with blue eyes and short sandy hair. Officers have released two photographs of him.
Police tweeted: "#APPEAL | We're urgently trying to find Kyron. The 12-year-old was last seen in the #Streetly area of #SuttonColdfield at 4.40pm yesterday.
"Kyron’s parents are very concerned, as are we, and we really need your help to find him. He is 5ft, with blue eyes and short sandy hair."
Anyone with information on Kyron's whereabouts should call police on 101.