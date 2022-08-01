Notification Settings

'This one will be special!' Local gymnast competing in Commonwealth Games final

By Lauren HillBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished: Comments

A gymnast from our very own county has been seen through to Tuesday's final at the Commonwealth Games.

Hamish Carter (second from right) and Team Scotland in the Athlete's Village.
Sutton Coldfield-based Hamish Carter successfully competed on Friday, kicking off the gymnastics on the first day of the Games, and securing a place in the horizontal bar final on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old competes for Team Scotland, which he qualifies for through his grandfather from Hawick.

His long and challenging training sessions leading up to the Games have certainly paid off, after his high bar routine placed him in the top 8 gymnasts going forward.

Looking forward to the final, he said: "I'm really happy to have qualified for my second Commonwealth high bar final. This one will be special as it will be in front of my home crowd."

It is not the first time Hamish has competed in the Games. In 2018, he went to Australia to compete on the Gold Coast, winning a bronze medal in the Team Event alongside Daniel Purvis, Frank Baines, Kelvin Cham and David Weir.

Since then he has completed a gymnastics scholarship at the University of Illinois and achieved the Big Ten high bar champion and NCAA high bar All-American titles.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

