The Langley development

The Langley development neighbouring Walmley was allocated for housing-led development in the Birmingham Development Plan in January 2017.

Following this, the Langley Sutton Coldfield Consortium submitted an outline planning application to Birmingham City Council in December 2021.

The proposals include up to 5,500 new homes including affordable housing, three new primary schools, early years provision, a new secondary school, healthcare, community facilities, local shops, parks and play areas.

The Consortium is now considering the more detailed design and layout of the proposals and is inviting comments and ideas from the local community at a series of public engagement events.

Views are being sought on the infrastructure for the proposed new community, including parks and open spaces, connections through the site and drainage.

A spokesperson for the Consortium said, “As we develop our plans for this major new community, we want to understand the views and ideas of local residents on the important infrastructure aspects of the scheme, as well as the wider design approach.”

The first event in on Monday, July 18 at The Walmley Club, 4 Fox Hollies Road, Walmley, Sutton Coldfield, B76 2RJ.

The second is on Tuesday, July 19, also at The Walmley Club.

And the third is on Thursday, July 21 at Minworth Social Club, Robinsons Way, Sutton Coldfield, B76 9BB

All sessions will run from 12pm-2.30pm and 3.30pm-7.30pm and include the same material.

Members of the public are invited to attend these drop-in events at any time. The information and consultation will also be available online Monday at langleysuttoncoldfield.co.uk where you can leave your views.