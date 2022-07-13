The hotel bar hailed as best in Midlands at awards ceremony

Brabazon Bar at The Belfry

The Belfry's iconic Brabazon Bar was crowned winner of the Hotel Bar of the Year category at the Midlands Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards 2022, which took place in Birmingham last week.

The awards recognise and celebrate the region’s best establishments and people in the hospitality industry.

Located at the heart of The Belfry, The Brabazon Bar has classic art deco features, including a high ceiling central glass canopy.

It offers live music every weekend, along with an impressive list of cocktails, fine wines, beers and spirits.

Jennifer Burton, Bar Manager at the Brabazon Bar, said: “We are beyond delighted to have won this award. Every day our friendly and knowledgeable team put their heart and soul into ensuring all our guests have a memorable experience. We are so proud that our hard work has been recognised in this way.”