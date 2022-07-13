Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The hotel bar hailed as best in Midlands at awards ceremony

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

The Belfry Hotel and Resort has picked up an award for Bar of the Year at a Midlands awards.

Brabazon Bar at The Belfry
Brabazon Bar at The Belfry

The Belfry's iconic Brabazon Bar was crowned winner of the Hotel Bar of the Year category at the Midlands Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards 2022, which took place in Birmingham last week.

The awards recognise and celebrate the region’s best establishments and people in the hospitality industry.

Located at the heart of The Belfry, The Brabazon Bar has classic art deco features, including a high ceiling central glass canopy.

It offers live music every weekend, along with an impressive list of cocktails, fine wines, beers and spirits.

Jennifer Burton, Bar Manager at the Brabazon Bar, said: “We are beyond delighted to have won this award. Every day our friendly and knowledgeable team put their heart and soul into ensuring all our guests have a memorable experience. We are so proud that our hard work has been recognised in this way.”

Varun Shetty, F&B Director, added: “Jennifer and her team consistently go above and beyond to deliver for our customers. I’m incredibly proud of them and I am thrilled that they have received the recognition they deserve.”

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News