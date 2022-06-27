Comedian Tim Vine performing in Sutton Coldfield for veterans charity

Tim Vine is coming to Sutton Coldfield

The Wigley Group’s Golf Day and Gala Dinner 2022 is being held for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, July 13, and will be held The Belfry for the first time.

Since launching in 2013, the event has raised more than £120,000 for the Wigley Support Fund (WSF) for the Parachute Regiment charity Support Our Paras to help injured, serving and veteran soldiers transition from military to civilian life.

Robert Wigley, chairman of property firm The Wigley Group, said: "We have not been able to hold this event for the past two years due to the pandemic so we are absolutely delighted to see it safely return.

"Due to its success and the terrific support from people over the years, we are pleased to be returning bigger and better at a new venue which will help increase capacity."

He added: "The funds raised at this event go a long way to helping to support and re-train injured, serving and veteran soldiers, equipping them with skills for a new start.

"We are hugely grateful for the support and generosity of all of those who have attended in the past and cannot wait to see everyone for what will undoubtedly be a great event once again.”