Former FA director David Davies inspires pupils at Sutton Coldfield school

By Matthew Panter

Sporty students at Sutton Coldfield school got a team talk with a difference – when they met a former leading figure in The Football Association

David Davies meets students at Plantsbrook
Ex-journalist David Davies OBE was the Executive Director of The FA for 13 years and he gave the inside story on life at the top of sport to Year 10 GCSE PE students at Plantsbrook School, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust.

Career’s advisor Sarah Dullea said: “The students were fascinated by David’s talk, it was very inspirational.

“He told them about his life and career journey, and also how he remembered what it was like to be looking for a job.

“He even confided how he had hated school, until one inspirational teacher changed his attitude and his life.”

David, who was awarded an OBE in 2006 for services to sport, also had a long and distinguished broadcasting career, and was the lead presenter of BBC Midlands Today for five years.

During his time at the FA, he was one of a small group of sports leaders who launched London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Jason Farr, Headteacher at Plantsbrook, said: “We are very grateful to David for sharing his story with our students and to charity Speakers for Schools for organising his visit.

“Speakers like David give our students a valuable insight into life after school, as well as inspiring them to reach their full potential.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

