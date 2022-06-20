Business leaders launch new branding in bid to put Sutton Coldfield on map

BID Board members (left to right) Alison Clack, of Cerda Planning Stephen Nixon, of Enoch Evans LLP, Gracechurch Centre manager Angela Henderson, Mark Harris, of Mark Harris Accountants and BID Manager Michelle Baker show off the new brand outside Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

The new era gets underway on Saturday for Armed Forces Day – when visitors will be able to take the controls of a free flight simulator and enjoy live music and face painting.

An army veteran turned chocolatier will be selling tasty treats, while the hilarious ‘Green Army Men’, made famous by Toy Story, will be on parade too.

The launch follows the recent recruitment of Michelle Baker as the new manager of Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) and provides a positive rebrand which reflects the BID’s renewed focus on raising the profile of Sutton Coldfield town centre.

Michelle said: “The BID has been in place for 10 years and it’s key that we raise the profile of both the BID company and the town centre to place Sutton Coldfield firmly on the map.

“This new branding of ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ will help us do that, by sending out the message that this is a wonderful place to spend time, to eat, drink, shop, relax and enjoy everything we have to offer.

“We have big plans for the town centre including delivering high profile events, launching a new Food and Drink guide to promote the 50 places to eat and drink in the town and much more. Come along on Armed Forces Day to get a taste of what’s to come.”

Plans are also being worked to celebrate the Commonwealth Games.

The new Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield brand was revealed by BID board members at last week’s Sutton Coldfield Business Fair, along with its striking logo, which features four classic icons reflecting the unique nature of Sutton.

The logo includes a Tudor rose, the town’s ancient symbol, a green leaf to symbolise the park, a church spire denoting Holy Trinity – the town’s oldest building – and a crown, representing the town’s famous ‘Royal’ status.

The logo will become a familiar site, appearing on all BID material promoting the town centre, and will be rolled out this month to replace the older branding.

Michelle added: “This colourful new brand is just the first step – we are exploring so many exciting ideas for the town centre, such as open-air cinemas and speciality markets and other high-profile events that will encourage people to Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield.”

Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) commenced its new five-year term in January this year and raises £200,000 per annum for town centre and business improvements. 377 businesses in the town centre pay a levy which funds town centre initiatives and events.