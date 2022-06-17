Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield students link-up with Aston Villa for innovative partnership

By Matthew Panter

Societal issues affecting young people were brought to life creatively through an innovative partnership with BMet and Aston Villa FC's charity this week.

The visit to Aston Villa

Visual Communications students from BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College were given the unique opportunity to produce youth-focused videos and associated marketing for Aston Villa Foundation - the charitable arm of Aston Villa Football Club.

To showcase their ideas and work, students were invited to Villa Park to present their final pieces to key members of the charity in teams, as part of a three-month industrial placement.

The brief was to use media techniques to reflect current issues by providing information, advice and guidance for young people of all genres and ethnic backgrounds across Birmingham.

Themes around drugs and alcohol, inequality, bullying, gangs, mental health and youth unemployment were explored and portrayed through the student presentations.

The learners work will be used to produce captivating and impactful content to be used in Aston Villa Foundation’s ‘Kicks’ sessions – a community-based football programme for young people in Birmingham, who attend weekly football sessions and personal development activities.

Students received positive feedback from Aston Villa Foundation and the charity plans to use their creations to further emphasise important issues that are of huge significance to young people across Birmingham.

Pete Ezard, Partnerships Manager at Aston Villa Foundation said: “Once again, the opportunity to work with BMet students has proved worthwhile.

“The quality of the videos produced focusing on local societal issues was of high standard and will enable us to present them across our Interventions programmes.”

BMet partners with Aston Villa Foundation and other local businesses to facilitate mutually beneficial gateways, that will help students gain invaluable experiences, knowledge and skills within industry placements, that are designed to propel career progression.

Speaking of the innovative student placement, Simon Gordon, Department Manager for Art and Design at BMet said: “It was a phenomenal opening for our students to work with a real and exciting client on a subject matter that is very relevant to people their age.

“I am delighted that not only will the students work go a huge way to inspiring their aspirations and dreams, but it will also help with the invaluable ‘Kicks’ sessions for young people like them!”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

