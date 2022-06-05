The Buddy Bag Foundation team

The Buddy Bag Foundation, which helps children fleeing domestic violence, was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last week.

It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The BBF provided a bag of essential items to children who find themselves in emergency accommodation and founder Karen Williams OBE, said: "We were thrilled and overjoyed to be awarded the QAVS.

“The Buddy Bag Foundation has now had more than 4,000 volunteers so this award is recognition of their hard work and support over the last seven years.

“The BBF is a team effort, as we rely solely on our volunteers. Everyone who is part of the charity is honoured and grateful to have received this award.”

In February, Karen received an OBE for her services to the victims of domestic violence.

She said: “Receiving my OBE was an absolute privilege. My dream six years ago was to set up a charity that could and would make a real and meaningful difference. However, receiving the QAVS in recognition of all our volunteers is priceless.

"The assistance from our volunteers means we have realised this dream. Thank you to all our volunteers and supporters.”

uddy Bag Foundation co-founder Chris Williams added: “We are delighted to see all our dedicated volunteers be recognised with this award. They should be very proud of the award and all that we have achieved. We have made a difference to over 43,500 children by supplying them with a ‘bag of love’.”