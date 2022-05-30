Former bank gets new lease of life to boost business in Sutton

Andrew Mitchell MP and Aziz Arif cut the ribbon on the new United Carpets store in Mere Green.

Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell officially opened United Carpets’ new Mere Green store in Lichfield Road and said: "This has not only brought another thriving business into the area but has also helped bring a prominent site back into use.

“Not so long ago, Mere Green was facing significant challenges but now it is seeing real investment and attracting the kind of businesses you would expect to see in an affluent, vibrant area.

“United Carpets is exactly the kind of community-minded, friendly business that is turning Mere Green into a thriving shopping destination and marks another step in the resurgence of the area.”

United Carpets Director Naeem Arif, who sits on the executive committee of Sutton Chamber of Commerce, said: “This new store has been three years in the making, and we are really excited to be up-and-running in Sutton Coldfield.

“We have already taken more than 50 orders which is a fantastic response. We have had great feedback from local people and our fellow business owners too.”

Naeem, a former Bishop Vesey’s student who lives in Wylde Green, said the company had invested significantly to transform the old building, including removing the heavy vault door.

“Lots of people have come in and said that they are glad the old bank is being used again, and that such a prominent site isn’t empty anymore,” he said, “They’re also surprised by the transformation inside and the freshness of the showroom.

“For me, retail is a team event. It’s about all the businesses in the area working together to make Mere Green a destination where people come for specific reasons and then support the surrounding shops too.

“While people may come to us to buy carpet, they can then pop into one of the other businesses to buy a coffee, to shop around and see what’s on offer from our fellow business owners.