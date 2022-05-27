West Midlands firefighters set to pull engine around 8.5 mile course

Some of the team involved in the Royal Sutton Fun Run

Firefighters from the Technical Rescue Units at Sutton Coldfield, Bickenhill and Wednesbury are taking part in the Royal Sutton Fun Run on Sunday.

Twenty of them will pull a fire engine around the course to raise money for The Firefighters’ Charity.

Watch commander Jim McParland said: “It will be a challenge but, working as a team, it will be a real achievement when we finish and hopefully we can raise money to support the amazing work carried out by The Fire Service Charity.

“The very nature of the role places an enormous amount of strain both physically and mentally on all members of the fire service and it is good to know we can rely on the support of The Firefighters 'Charity whenever it is required.”