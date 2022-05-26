Wyndley Leisure Centre joins campaign to provide books underprivileged children

homas Green (left) and Conor Francis (right).

The Sutton venue has linked up with national charity the Children’s Book Project in a move that will see books collected at the centre and distributed to children who need them.

Book ownership has been directly linked with improved mental health, while reading fluency itself has a significant impact on children’s successful progression through education.

The Children’s Book Project is looking to tackle ‘book poverty’, giving every child the opportunity to actually own their book.

Now, the Wyndley team are asking local people with good quality children’s books for the under 12s to drop them off at the centre, where they’ll find a dedicated ‘book bin’ for customers to use.

Once collected, these books will be distributed locally and nationally for children to enjoy.

Contract Manager for the centre, Jack Pyatt said: "We’re delighted to link up with the Children’s Book Project, helping them with their important work of providing books to children who may be currently missing out on this crucial element of a young person’s educational development.

“We will be hosting the book bins until June 10, so if you’re someone with unwanted, but good quality, children’s books in your home, please pop along to one of our centres and give the gift of reading.”