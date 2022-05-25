Notification Settings

Royal Sutton Fun set for a welcome return to town

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

The Royal Sutton Fun Run makes its welcome return to the town this Sunday as thousands of runners hit the streets to help raise money for charity.

The Royal Sutton Fun Run medals for 2022
Since the first event in 1982, more than £4.83million has been distributed to charities and voluntary organisations.

The pandemic has stopped the event from running in the past two years but it gets under way again at 11am on Sunday.

And Event Organiser Tracey Spare said: "We hope this is the rebirth of the event, particularly as it has been rebranded back to its original title, the Royal Sutton Fun Run.

"It's been challenging, off the back of the pandemic, but we have had fantastic support from Cookes Furniture, our main sponsor.

"The support of the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council has been very welcome too and we are hoping that's the start of a longer term relationships so we can build the event back up.

"It's our 40th anniversary, it's the week of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and we are staging it in a Royal Town. The ingredients are there and I hope people will come out, enjoy the day and embrace the fact we can be back together, enjoying a big event.

"Everybody I have spoken to and come into contact with have said it's so good to see the event back on the calendar. That's been the overwhelming response.

"As long as we have an enjoyable and safe event, that will be the boxes ticked!"

