A regal touch to the Royal Sutton Fun Run

Real Life Church will be getting into a jubilee theme for the Fun Run

A team of runners from Real Life Church have decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by escorting her around the eight-and-a-half-mile course.

A team of more than 30 runners and walkers will be pushing two golden carriages, two Queens and some corgis around the town and park while dressing up as the Queen’s Royal Guard and blasting out some big band music.

Real Life Church meet at the Sutton Coldfield Grammar School for Girls, every Sunday from 10.30am.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Matt Yates said: “Being good to our community, being generous with what we have and having fun is an important part of the life of our church.

“We love to get involved in local community events and support the great work they are doing."

“That is why we have been taking part in the fun run since 2013. Each year our team of runners have dressed up in a range of themed outfits and pushed our matching vehicle, complete with lots of music, around the course.

“You may have seen our T-Birds and Pink Ladies with Grease Lightning, cave men and giant dinosaur, builders and JCB digger and each time we have raised money for a local charity.”

To help serve the local community, Real Life Church has a range of charities they support financially and practically and have raised funds for charities such as Jericho and Acacia Family Support.

This year, given the cost of living crisis, they have decided to offer additional support to local food banks, Food4U (United Reform Church), The Pantry (Christ Church Birmingham) and the Food Bank at Sutton Coldfield Baptist Church.