Multi-million revamp of Sutton Coldfield pub completed

Published:

A multi-million renovation of a pub in Sutton Coldfield has been completed.

The Four Oaks Pub has been refurbished


The Four Oaks pub is had reopened with a remodelled interior and beautiful outdoor spaces.

The extensive restoration of The Four Oaks created 54 new jobs locally and internal features include a new walnut bar, blackened steel bar fonts and limestone flooring, offset with velvet upholstery.



A terraced patio at the side of the pub or scandi-style garden at the rear of the pub have also bee restyled, featuring fire pits and a fully-stocked outdoor bar.

Liam Smith, general manager at The Four Oaks, said: “We have created a beautiful and inviting space to welcome guests at any time of day, with increased dining capacity for 180 guests inside and 100 outside."



“We can’t wait to share our impressive new space with our surrounding community and look forward to welcoming our guests – both old and new – to The Four Oaks.”



By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

