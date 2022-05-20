Multi-million revamp of Sutton Coldfield pub completed

The Four Oaks Pub has been refurbished

The Four Oaks pub is had reopened with a remodelled interior and beautiful outdoor spaces.

The extensive restoration of The Four Oaks created 54 new jobs locally and internal features include a new walnut bar, blackened steel bar fonts and limestone flooring, offset with velvet upholstery.

A terraced patio at the side of the pub or scandi-style garden at the rear of the pub have also bee restyled, featuring fire pits and a fully-stocked outdoor bar.

Liam Smith, general manager at The Four Oaks, said: “We have created a beautiful and inviting space to welcome guests at any time of day, with increased dining capacity for 180 guests inside and 100 outside."

