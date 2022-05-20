Housebuilder takes on more land to build 530 new homes in Sutton

A Langley illustration

Vistry Group, the FTSE 250 listed housebuilder, has acquired land within the proposed Langley Sustainable Urban Extension in Sutton Coldfield, with potential for 530 homes.

The latest acquisition will increase Vistry’s share to around 19% of the planned 5,500 homes that form part of a planning application that was submitted by the consortium in December 2021.

The 35-acre site will utilise Vistry’s Housebuilding and Partnerships businesses, giving buyers the benefit of a wide choice of homes from the latest collections.

On offer will be a full suite of one to five bed homes in an attractive, landscaped setting while 35% of the 530 homes will be 'affordable tenures'.

Development of the site is expected to start during 2023, subject to planning and Keith Carnegie, chief executive officer of Vistry Housebuilding, said: “We are delighted to have added further to our land bank at the proposed Langley Sustainable Urban Extension.

"The range of local amenities on offer, its commitment to sustainable placemaking and the excellent transport links, make this a truly desirable place to live.

“Given the strength of demand for our new homes, this latest land acquisition brings our total on this development to more than 1,000 homes and will allow us to deliver much-needed housing, all the while boosting investment and jobs in the region.”