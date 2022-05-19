The Sunset Walk is a popular event

The Hospice Charity Partnership, formed by the merger of Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice and John Taylor Hospice, is calling on the local community to walk 10k to raise much-needed funds to care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The evening to remember will start at Wyndley Leisure Centre, Sutton Coldfield where Sunset Walkers will enjoy a fun warm-up before setting off on their scenic walk around Sutton Coldfield and Erdington, enjoying entertainment from street performers, magicians and fire breathers en route.

During the walk, Sunset Walkers will pass John Taylor Hospice, where they’ll be able to stop off for a moment of reflection and light a candle in memory of their loved ones.

Free tasty refreshments will be available there before walkers make their way to the finish line back at Wyndley, where they will celebrate their amazing achievement with a free glass of fizz and watch the sun set at the sparkling Sunset Reception.

Emily Boate, Events Manager at The Hospice Charity Partnership, said: “We are all so excited for the return of Sunset Walk. The evening is set to be one to remember, and we would love to see you there.

“Taking part is a fabulous way to celebrate the lives of loved ones and make a difference to the people we care for and their families, all whilst making memories and having a wonderful time!”

Registration costs £15 per person, or £13 per person for teams of three or more.

Birmingham St Mary’s and John Taylor Hospices together form The Hospice. Charity Partnership provides expert palliative and end of life care for people and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.