Work stepped up on new wards at Good Hope Hospital to help reduce waiting times

Good Hope Hospital. Picture: Google

Work will see the delivery of a crane while 55 articulated lorries will bring pieces of the new modular wards onto the hospital site.

The hospital has informed residents of the plans, which could increase in traffic flow and potential noise on and around Rectory Road.

In a letter, Stuart Dale, Managing Director for Division 4 of the Good Hope Hospital Capacity Expansion Programme, said: "The project at Good Hope will enable us to treat more patients in our hospital.

"Construction work has been ongoing since early December 2021 in readiness for the delivery of two additional wards on the site which will provide 48 extra beds for patients."

The planned new wards on the site. RSU is on the left, Fothergill is on the right with the new wards central.

"The additional beds will help University Hospitals Birmingham to reduce waiting times and recover its surgical services, which have been significantly impacted as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The letter explains the two wards are of a modular design and will be delivered to the site in sections over a four-day period from Friday (May 20) to Monday (May 23).

Articulated lorries over the four-day period are scheduled to arrive at 45-minute intervals between 8am and 9pm.

"These vehicles will enter and exit the site via the temporary access point on Rectory Road," the letter adds. "Despite meticulous planning there are a number of factors that could impact on the delivery schedule.

"Firstly, we are reliant on traffic conditions on all roads from the supplier’s factory through to the hospital site.

"Should there be any traffic hold-ups during the journey, then deliveries may stretch beyond 9pm.

"Secondly, weather conditions may also impact construction as high winds or torrential rain will mean we cannot safely operate the crane to unload the vehicles."

A traffic management company will be directing the traffic flows around the site entrance to ensure traffic around this area is not adversely affected.

The letter adds: "We acknowledge and apologise in advance for this temporary increase in traffic flow and potential noise on and around Rectory Road. Much of this work will take place over the weekend, and scheduled to minimise disruption to your usual week day activities, as much as possible.