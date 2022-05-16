Alision Hammond with Becky and Piper

Three-year-old Piper was diagnosed with the ‘one-in-a-million’ life-shortening condition – Riboflavin Transporter Disease – earlier this year.

Her family, including mum Becky Winters and aunt Jessica, were determined to make special memories for the much-loved toddler after being left heartbroken by the diagnosis.

Piper meets Aurora

And the community really rallied around for their fun day at Falcon Lodge Community Centre – turning out in force to help raise funds which will go towards giving Piper, and other children with the condition, more special days out.

Becky said: "We had such a big turnout. I couldn't believe the amount of people who came. The whole community seemed to come together.

"Piper loved it. There was so much attention on her. She loved seeing Aurora.

"Central Legion brought most of the mascots and they were amazing and The Lowe Ranger brought dinosaurs which were well received.

Becky's sister Jess with the raffle prizes

"We were so grateful for Alison for coming along too. She was wonderful, a really lovely woman and everyone enjoyed the fact she was there and she was happy to have her picture taken with everyone.

"I can't thank everyone who contributed enough and money raised will help Piper and other children affected with the same condition, while we also want to raise money for Cure RTD, the actual research foundation as well."

Formerly known as Brown-Vialetto-Van Laere (BVVL) or Fazio-Londe (FL) syndrome, Riboflavin Transporter Disease is a debilitating, neuro-degenerative genetic disorder characterised by a loss of certain nerve cells in the spinal cord and brainstem called motor and sensory neurons.

Becky and Piper look at dinosaurs, thanks to The Lowe Ranger

The loss of motor neurons leads to progressive weakness and wasting in muscles, including those used for movement, breathing, and swallowing.

The family are now holding a car wash at Erdington Fire Station on Saturday, taking place from 10am-4pm