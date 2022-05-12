Vow to deliver on key Sutton Coldfield issues

Simon Ward was joined by new town councillor Mark Roberts in winning at the recent local elections

The Conservative councillor’s pledge came as the Tories secured 20 of 24 seats on the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council, though Labour claimed a positive result in Vesey – taking four of five seats available.

There was no change to Sutton Coldfield’s representation on Birmingham City Council, with eight Tories and two Labour elected to serve.

Councillor Ward said: “It’s pleasing to achieve the results we have and I think it’s humbling to receive the support of residents for their Town Council.

"I’m looking forward to delivering on the constructive manifesto we set out. We have said we will stand up and deal with those big challenges facing us in terms of the town centre, where we have already demonstrated there’s already £20m on its way from central government.

“We will absolutely push forward with the future of Sutton Park as well. It’s fantastic we are on the verge of hosting the Commonwealth Games but it’s not fantastic in terms of the state of the park and it needs to be addressed.

“These election results are also a validation of the community focus we have had, such as the Ranger Service, community grants, Sutton in Bloom, all important in their own ways in enhancing the town and giving it more of an identity that it deserves.

"Over the next four years, we will work ever harder to deliver on all of those and constantly look for more services.”

Labour councillor Rob Pocock said the Vesey ward results were ‘a massive endorsement for this refreshing way of local campaigning and truly stunning endorsement for the community action team’.

“We increased our vote share to its highest ever, and now have a new representative in Max Hatton,” he said.

“Residents have backed us because of our record of practical action in the local community. It has been our aim to put the Sutton Vesey community first, and to work with people of all political views.”

The council’s annual meeting is on Tuesday at 6pm at the Trinity Centre, followed by the first meeting of new-look council at 7.30pm.

Reflecting on the local elections, Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell said: “I congratulate all those elected to serve our Town and I look forward to working closely with all those elected.