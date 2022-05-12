Michelle's vow to raise the profile of Sutton Coldfield town centre

Angela Henderson, BID Chair and Centre Manager of Gracechurch Shopping Centre, with Michelle Baker

Michelle Baker has been appointed to the role, which will be to deliver a five-year business plan and provide a fresh vision for the BID for 2022-2027.

Michelle has held multiple BID, town and city centre management roles over the last 12 years including development of the Lichfield BID and developing and managing BIDs across Surrey and London.

More recently she has been Operations and Regeneration Manager at a council in Staffordshire, launching a market that was shortlisted to the top six Markets in the UK as well as regularly delivering events that attract 10,000+ visitors.

Key to her new role will be increasing footfall in the town centre, making Sutton Coldfield a more desirable place to shop and do business and ensuring that the voices of local businesses are heard as part of future BID and regeneration plans.

Michelle said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Sutton BID and will work diligently to boost trade and footfall for local businesses and raise the profile of Sutton Coldfield town centre.

"My first step will be to deliver a town-wide business survey to ensure the BID is responding to the needs of local businesses and invite new members to join the BID Board to help to shape the future of Sutton Coldfield town centre.

"Sutton Coldfield BID will be planning high profile events for the town and exploring events such as car shows, open air cinemas, speciality markets and much more. I know Sutton very well and I am looking forward to making a difference."

BID Chair and Centre Manager at Gracechurch Shopping Centre Angela Henderson said: “We are delighted to welcome Michelle to the BID and believe that Sutton will benefit from the experience and enthusiasm she brings to the role.

"This is an exciting time to be in Sutton Coldfield, with the development of the Town Masterplan and the ambitious plans for the town centre, the BID will play a central role in revitalising Sutton and we are pleased to have Michelle on board.