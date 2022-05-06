Participants in last year's event

Taking part in the event would help raise money to fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Parkinson’s UK, Europe’s largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research, has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which includes one in Sutton, on Sunday, July 10.

There is also the option to sign up to the Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge in July.

If you know 66 people, chances are you know someone who knows Parkinson’s,so participants will aim to walk 66 miles throughout the month in whatever way works for them.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 11,600 in the West Midlands.

Ann Rowe, Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure. Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication. Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support.

“Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns - all while funding vital research into the condition. There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website. Together, we can take strides towards finding a cure.”