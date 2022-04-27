Sutton Coldfield pub set to reopen after revamp, creating 35 jobs

Quill and Taper

The Blake Barn pub closed this month and is set to return as The Quill & Taper, officially reopening on May 19.

Chris Todd, General Manager at The Quill & Taper at Four Oaks, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to our pub after this incredible refurbishment.

"We want our guests to feel comfortable and happy during their visit, so our team has put a great level of detail into creating a friendly and inviting atmosphere.

“We’ve got an incredible range of refreshing new drinks and mouth-watering food options for guests to enjoy as they celebrate and toast to a fantastic summer ahead.”

The newly renovated pub will focus on providing food and drink, as well as a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Alongside a complete overhaul of the menus, interior delights include a refreshed new paint palate of Farrow & Ball colours, a roaring open fire with a cosy snug section nearby, hand-crafted wall panelling, and bespoke soft furnishings.

Ahead of the reopening, guests will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off food as part of its soft launch, available to guests from May 13-15 – with limited slots available to book online now. For more information and to book a table, got to blakebarnpub.co.uk