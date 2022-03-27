Notification Settings

Brewhouse customers raise thousands for Ukraine appeal

By Matthew Panter

Brewhouse & Kitchen, which has pubs in Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield, has helped raise thousands to support the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Simon Bunn and Kris Gumbrell with the cheque

The Birmingham Road-based brewpub joined 22 others around the country to raise £11,726 for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal.

The Brewhouse gave 100 per cent of the proceeds from the launch of its spring seasonal cask ale to the cause.

DEC charities such as the British Red Cross, and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to the million+ people who have had to flee their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine.

Kris Gumbrell, Chief Executive Officer said: “We wanted to support the appeal in a way that our team could get behind quickly and therefore feel involved and empowered, so it made sense to offer 100% of the proceeds from the launch of our Spring seasonal cask ale in each of our 23 brewpubs."

Simon Bunn, Managing Director added: “In addition to B&K’s company donation, many of our team members have donated separately, including donating their tips.

"We would like to extend a huge thank you to our team and our guests for their generous support!”

Sutton general manager Gary Bruce said: “People who wouldn’t normally drink cask ale were buying it because they wanted to do their bit. People reallydid their bit and really got behind this.”

“It helped some discover cask ale while helping and were pleasantly surprised.

“Sutton people really did their bit and really got behind this. There was a great take up in the pub.”

