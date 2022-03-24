Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield youngster Oscar runs up funds for Ukraine

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A five-year-old boy has put his best foot forward to raise more than £650 to help children in Ukraine.

Oscar and mum Laura
Oscar and mum Laura

Oscar Fairbanks, from Four Oaks, completed a 2km run to raise money to support youngsters and their families been left devastated by events in the war-torn country.

Mum Laura said: “Oscar been a bit worried about children not being able to go to school or having any toys, so we talked about ways he could help and he decided on a sponsored run. He’s now raised over £680 after setting himself a target of £5!”

Oscar with his family

He completed his 2km run around Little Aston Park, with support from his little sister Poppy.

To sponsor Oscar, visit justgiv ing.com/fundraising/oscarjogs

Most Read

