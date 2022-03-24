Oscar Fairbanks, from Four Oaks, completed a 2km run to raise money to support youngsters and their families been left devastated by events in the war-torn country.

Mum Laura said: “Oscar been a bit worried about children not being able to go to school or having any toys, so we talked about ways he could help and he decided on a sponsored run. He’s now raised over £680 after setting himself a target of £5!”