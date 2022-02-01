More areas targeted for life-saving equipment in Sutton Coldfield

A defibrillator

Sutton Coldfield Town Council’s amenities, leisure and community services committee last week resolved to approve installation of defibrillators at Falcon Lodge Community Centre and 1st Sutton Coldfield Sea Scouts.

But councillors have now called for a report into a lack of vital equipment across the 2,400 acre park.

Sutton Trinity ward councillor David Pears said: “We have made soundings to park officers and have given feedback to our CEO as we think some are needed in the park.

“Of course, you need a power source and a presence during day and ideally evening, so we have asked officers to develop this further.

“It’s something we have to give serious consideration as there are two million visitors to the park each year and the fact there don’t seem to be any around the park, is certainly something that we need to look at, moving forward.”

Sutton Coldfield Town Council has so far funded 13 defibrillators across the town, working in partnership with the Community Heartbeat Trust.

They are at All Saints Church, Banners Gate Community Centre, Harvest Fields Centre, Hill Allotments, Ian Hazels Funerals, Moor Hall Primary, St Giles Hospice, St Michaels Church Boldmere, St Chad’s Church, Sutton Coldfield Cricket and Hockey Club, the Town Hall, Walmley Library and Wylde Green Community Centre.

The town council has also approached all schools within the area.

Eight have shown interest in working with the council to identify a suitable location on an outside wall to host a defibrillator and discussions are ongoing.

“We have had good feedback from schools and that’s something we will continue to work on,” added Councillor Pears.

An interactive map of all known defibrillator sites can be found on the town council website.